Stihl chainsaw guide

Which? verdict on Stihl chainsaws

Stihl is a well-established German brand that's perhaps best known for its chainsaws and forestry equipment. Due to its heavy-duty credentials, Stihl is a premium brand that has a reputation for long-lasting tools.

Stihl makes a very large range of chainsaws, from light machines for use around the garden, to very heavy chainsaws for ground-based work and top-handled chainsaws for tree surgeons.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Stihl chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Stihl chainsaws, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Stihl's overall pros and cons as a chainsaw brand, to help you decide whether a Stihl chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Stihl is a brand worth buying.

