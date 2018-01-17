How baby car seats differ from child car seats

Keeping babies safe in car crashes

To reduce the risk of injuries to your baby in the event of a crash, a baby car seat needs to:

make sure your baby’s head doesn't move around, causing the neck to stretch

stop the head banging into other surfaces, such as the front seat or car door

surround your baby with a protective shell to prevent them being hit by bits of car or debris

distribute the pressure from the child restraint as widely as possible over the strongest parts of the body: in an infant, the strongest part of the body is the back.

The best way to keep your baby safe in a car crash is by keeping your child in a rear-facing baby car seat for as long as possible. Just over half (52%) of 1,552 parents we surveyed in 2017 thought it was safest for babies to travel forward-facing (rather than rearwards) in a car seat.

In a frontal impact (one of the most common types of crash) a rear-facing seat pulls the child into it, cushioning the head and back and limiting the movement of the head on the neck.

Keep babies and younger children in a rear-facing baby car seat or child car seat for as long as possible.

We recommend that you leave your baby in a rear-facing child car seat until they are least 15 months old, or the first of these events occurs:

They reach the weight limit of that seat (13kg for Group 0+, 18kg for Group 1)

The crown of their head is level with the top of the car seat.

You don't have to move your baby forward-facing when he or she reaches 5 months of age; you can keep them rear-facing for as long as you (and your child) likes.

