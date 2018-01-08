Best baby car seats
Top 10 best baby car seats of 2018
By Anna Studman
Article 2 of 2
Baby car seats help keep your bundle safe and secure from birth up until 15 months.
We reveal the best baby car seats that suit the specific needs of newborns and younger toddlers up to 15-months old. Every seat has passed our tough expert tests with flying colours, so you can be sure you're getting the best for your baby.
Remember, not all car seats fit in all cars. Make sure the car seat you choose fits in your car before you buy it.
Best and worst baby car seats
You can see 10 of our Best Buy baby car seats in the table below. These are the top 10 highest scoring of the most recently tested models. You can also see three of the car seats we strongly recommend avoiding, as they are potentially hazardous. Or you can go straight to all our baby and child car seat reviews.
Top 10 best baby car seats
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 5 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
We rated this seat highly because of its excellent crash-test results and the position your baby is held in. The seat can recline to a lie-flat position while it’s in the car and with your baby in place. And it doesn't take up the entire back seat, as some lie-flat seats do. This seat did so well in our crash tests that it achieved an excellent five-star rating across the board for overall safety as well as for front and side-impact protection. Rearward-facing Isofix installation only.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 5 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 5 out of 5
This is a really safe seat overall. It gets an excellent five-star rating for front-impact collisions, and four stars for side-impact protection, with a low injury risk. There is very little danger of wrongly installing the seat and base in your car – the installation process is quick and easy. The seat is quite bulky when used with the base, and parents should take note that the weight restriction is 12kg instead of the usual 13kg. Rearward-facing, Isofix and belt installation possible.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This i-Size seat can't do much wrong: it gets an excellent five-star overall rating for safety based on the results of our unique crash testing. It's fairly easy to install and use, and will keep your child rearward-facing until they're around four-years old. Rearward-facing, Isofix installation only.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This car seat scores an excellent five stars for overall safety, which equals a very low injury risk in a front or a side-impact crash. There's also low risk of installing this car seat incorrectly. It comes with a range of features, including added side-impact protection, a removable seat insert for newborns and very young babies, an extra-large sun canopy, and an eight-position height-adjustable headrest. Rearward-facing, Isofix and belt installation possible.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
An excellent-quality car seat that protects well enough to be a Best Buy, whether it's used on a base or just strapped straight into your car. The seat doesn't take up much space in your car, so it won't restrict the use of other seats, and it weighs less than 5kg, so it’s easily portable. There's a good amount of space for your baby in the seat, and the headrest and harness can be easily adjusted as your baby grows by pulling up on the headrest. Rearward-facing, Isofix and belt installation possible.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This is a travel system compatible baby car seat that gets a good safety rating with both base and belted installation. It's easy to install and neither the seat nor the base is that heavy. The harness can be adjusted easily as your baby grows by pulling up on the headrest. This saves having to rethread the harness, as with some other seats. Rearward-facing, Isofix and belt installation possible.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This baby car seat is i-Size approved and can be used on a range of premium pushchairs as part of a travel system. It's suitable to use from birth (40cm) up to 75cm in height, at which point you'll need to buy and swap to a toddler seat.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This is a smart baby car seat that's approved to the latest car seat rules and can be used from birth up to 75cm in height, or 15 months old. It fits onto a range of super-stylish pushchairs so you can use it as part of a travel system. We crash test every child car seat we review.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This is a high-scoring baby car seat that can be used as part of a modular system to keep your child rearward-facing for longer. The seat is easy to install and doesn't take up much room in the car. The seat comes with side-impact cushions included, and these are effective in helping to provide crash protection. The padding also means your baby will be comfortable, with good support for little legs. Rearward-facing, Isofix and belt installation possible.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 4 out of 5
This seat offers excellent protection, and gets five stars for overall safety protection. The seat is well padded, there's plenty of support for little legs and the seat is roomy enough, plus it gets a good rating in our ergonomic assessments. The instructions are clear and there's little risk of getting the installation wrong. Rearward-facing, belted installation only.
Three baby car seats to steer clear from
You don't want to take any chances transporting your most precious cargo. Our testing has revealed the three baby car seats below to have serious safety issues. When shopping for your baby's car seat, these ones are best avoided.
Three baby car seats to avoid
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 2 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 2 out of 5
The poor two-star overall safety score from our tests shows that this seat fails to protect a child sufficiently, exposing the child to a higher risk of serious injury. It's difficult to install, too, and only just avoids being a Don't Buy.
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 3 out of 5
We have had to rate this seat as a Don't Buy with a score of 0% due to its poor performance in our frontal crash tests when used in Group 1 format, forward-facing, with the base attached to the car by the seat belt. Our lab experts also discovered that the harness could not be secured tightly enough on our newborn test dummy unless the seat minimiser is used.
- Performance:
- 1 out of 5
- Fitting in car:
- 4 out of 5
- Avoiding misuse and instructions:
- 3 out of 5
In our crash tests the Nuna Rebl is the first i-Size car seat we've seen to fail in our frontal-impact crash tests. This is because the seat was not up to withstanding the forces of the crash. When tested with a crash-test dummy representing a three-year old, the metal frame broke, sending the seat backwards. The risk of injury is very high.
How Which? tests baby car seats
Each car seat tested endures a front crash, equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and a side crash, equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph, repeated again and again, in the different ways a car seat can be used.
We can go through as many as 20 samples of the same seat to get the final result.
Crash tests Our experts have specially designed the crash tests, making them more demanding than the legal minimum standard. They’re derived from Euro NCAP, which carries out crash testing on cars to show how well cars protect occupants in severe accidents. Our tests do a similar thing for baby car seats, as we feel this more-accurately reflects what could happen in a real crash.
Crash-test dummies These are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body and help to accurately indicate the risk of injury a real child could have in a crash.
Multi-group seats If a car seat can be used in a number of different ways, and attached by different methods (Isofix or car’s seat belt) we crash test it in each format.
Find out more about how Which? tests baby car seats.