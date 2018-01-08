Top Five High-Backed Booster Seats of 2018

Need to swap your four year old to a high-backed booster seat ? We reveal the best car seats for when your child needs to move to the next stage up.

Every seat has passed our tough crash tests, to help you choose a safer car seat for your child.

When your toddler reaches 18kg, which is usually around four years old, or is taller than 105cm, you'll need to swap to the next stage of child car seat - a Group 2/3 seat, also known as a high-backed booster seats.

These child car seats are approved for use from 15kg-36kg, which is around three and a half years old all the way up to 12 years of age (around 36kg, or 135cm in height).

There's no need to swap to a Group 2/3 seat until your child has outgrown their Group 1 seat. This will happen when your child reaches around 18kg, or is too tall for the seat. You'll be able to see this when his or her eyes are level with the top of the seat.

Do I need Isofix?

Do you need Isofix on a Group 2/3 seat? Isofix connectors on a Group 2/3 seat don’t work in the same way as they do for baby or toddler car seats. The connectors are used mainly to keep the seat stable and securely in place when it’s not in use, so it doesn’t fly forward and hit you if you have to brake suddenly or are involved in a crash and the kids aren't on board.

It’s the adult seat belt in a Group 2/3 seat that helps distributes the force of a crash away from a child’s body.

Some seats in this category have Isofit connectors, rather than Isofix, They're similar but are more like soft latches, or hooks which attach to the anchor points in your car.

Harness of seat belt?

Some parents prefer to keep their child in a Group 1 seat as long as possible because he or she is kept secured in the seat by a five-point harness, rather than swapping to a Group 2/3 seat which uses the car's adult seat belt to keep a child in place.

If your child is less than 18kg and below the height requirements of a Group 1 seat, then don't feel you need to swap to a high-backed booster seat until they've outgrown the seat.

Our car seat experts recommend using the lowest group seat for as long as possible.

There are some seats available which have extended harness use, plus other seats which also have innovative ways of dealing with this issue.

Best high-backed booster seats

Below, you can see our pick of five high-scoring and recently tested high-backed booster seats.

Remember, not all car seats fit in all cars, so make sure the car seat you choose fits before you buy it.

