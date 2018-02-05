Booster seats
Top Five High-Backed Booster Seats for 2018
By Lisa Galliers
Article 2 of 2
Get the best high-backed booster seat for your child. We crash test each seat we review to help you buy a safer seat. Find out which car seats make our top five for 2018.
Need to swap your four year old to a high-backed booster seat ? We reveal the best car seats for when your child needs to move to the next stage up.
Every seat has passed our tough crash tests, to help you choose a safer car seat for your child.
When your toddler reaches 18kg, which is usually around four years old, or is taller than 105cm, you'll need to swap to the next stage of child car seat - a Group 2/3 seat, also known as a high-backed booster seats.
These child car seats are approved for use from 15kg-36kg, which is around three and a half years old all the way up to 12 years of age (around 36kg, or 135cm in height).
There's no need to swap to a Group 2/3 seat until your child has outgrown their Group 1 seat. This will happen when your child reaches around 18kg, or is too tall for the seat. You'll be able to see this when his or her eyes are level with the top of the seat.
Do I need Isofix?
Do you need Isofix on a Group 2/3 seat? Isofix connectors on a Group 2/3 seat don’t work in the same way as they do for baby or toddler car seats. The connectors are used mainly to keep the seat stable and securely in place when it’s not in use, so it doesn’t fly forward and hit you if you have to brake suddenly or are involved in a crash and the kids aren't on board.
It’s the adult seat belt in a Group 2/3 seat that helps distributes the force of a crash away from a child’s body.
Some seats in this category have Isofit connectors, rather than Isofix, They're similar but are more like soft latches, or hooks which attach to the anchor points in your car.
Harness of seat belt?
Some parents prefer to keep their child in a Group 1 seat as long as possible because he or she is kept secured in the seat by a five-point harness, rather than swapping to a Group 2/3 seat which uses the car's adult seat belt to keep a child in place.
If your child is less than 18kg and below the height requirements of a Group 1 seat, then don't feel you need to swap to a high-backed booster seat until they've outgrown the seat.
Our car seat experts recommend using the lowest group seat for as long as possible.
There are some seats available which have extended harness use, plus other seats which also have innovative ways of dealing with this issue.
Best high-backed booster seats
Below, you can see our pick of five high-scoring and recently tested high-backed booster seats.
Remember, not all car seats fit in all cars, so make sure the car seat you choose fits before you buy it.
Top five high-backed booster seats
Our top-scoring Best Buy high-backed booster seat for 2017 - This smart looking high-backed booster seat has good overall crash protection, and it's easy to use and install without much risk of getting it wrong. Isofix connectors help keep it secure in the car, and your child is held in place by the car's seat belt. It has a range of fab features to help keep your child comfy on their journey, including a spacious seat, lots of padding, and large side wings that automatically adjust as you move the headrest upwards. If you're after a seat for your four year old to last them until he or she reaches 12, find out which one is our highest-scoring high-backed booster this year.
This Group 2/3 child car seat was crash tested in 2017 and came out with a good overall safety score. It's easy to install, simple to use and lightweight, so could be a good choice if you need to swap it between cars regularly. It's designed to last from four years of age until your child is 12, and is fully adjustable to get a better fit as your child grows. Ready to buy? Read our full crash test report on why this high-backed booster seat is a smart choice.
With its brightly coloured padding, this lightweight Group 2/3 high-backed booster seat comes with a host of the latest safety features to help keep your older child safe and secure. If you're not keen on swapping your four year old from a harness to a car seat that uses a seat belt, this car seat comes with an innovative solution that may help. Even though it was tested in May 2016, we've included it in our top five for 2017 for this reason. Log in to find out which innovative seat this is and read our crash test results.
Extra side-impact protection and a range of adjustments should help keep this high-backed booster perfectly fitted to your child as they grow and safer while they travel. This seat is easy to install and there's a low risk of getting it wrong. If you need to upgrade your four year old to the next stage seat, but are on a budget, this one can sometimes be picked up for less than it's RRP of £100, so even though it was tested in 2016, we've left it in our top five for 2017.
Need a seat that's easy to use and simple to install? This high-backed booster seat is comfy for your little passenger. It has added side-impact protection and can be adjusted to fit your child as they grow. It has Isofix installation to help keep it secure in your car when it's not being used. It's also lightweight, so could be ideal if you often need to swap it between cars often. Log in to reveal which seat this is and read our crash test reports in more detail.
How Which? tests child car seats
Each car seat tested endures a front crash, equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and a side crash equivalent to a car crashing into another one at 30mph, repeated again and again, in the different ways a car seat can be used.
We can go through as many as 20 samples of the same seat to get the final score.
Crash tests Our experts have specially designed the crash tests, making them more demanding than the legal minimum standard requires. They’re derived from Euro NCAP – it carries out crash testing on cars to show how well cars protect occupants in severe accidents. We do a similar thing for car seats and feel this more accurately reflects what could happen in a real crash.
Crash test dummies These are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body and accurately indicate the risk of injury a real child could have in a crash.
Multi-group seats If a car seat can be used in a number of different ways and attached by different methods (Isofix or car’s seat belt), we crash test it in each format.
Find out more about how Which? tests child car seats.