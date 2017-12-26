Child car seats in large cars

Large cars were once the family workhorse - and if you could buy a large estate, it was the best there was. Can you fit your family in? We find out.

Large family cars

In recent years, large family cars have been eclipsed by the arrival of MPVs that promise family buyers more space and versatility. But how do they compare when it comes to fitting in your growing family?

We've assessed several estates and a saloon, and found that all had definite pros and cons when it comes to fitting in child car seats – but that they could all still give comparable MPVs a run for their money.

In our guide below, we reveal how easy it is to get three child car seats to fit, how suitable each position in the car is and any issues we uncovered. We also give a rating for each car seat installation option (Isofix, top tether and seat belt), to help you choose which type of car seat to go for.

Audi A4 Avant

Audi A4 Avant summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 3

BMW 3 Series Touring

The Audi A$ Avant is Volkswagen Group's premium large car. But how good is it for carrying children?

In recent years the BMW 3 Series Touring has overtaken the Mondeo as the large car of choice, regularly matching or beating its sales volumes.

BMW 3 Series Touring summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 3

Ford Mondeo Estate

Our road test of this Ford Mondeo Estate found that the seats comfortable and spacious. Large estate cars have traditionally been targeted at families, we check whether this one lives up to the tradition.

Ford Mondeo Estate summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Mercedes-Benz C-class estate

Known for comfort and space, rather than sportiness, the Mercedes C-class estate should make an ideal family car. We assess how it does when you want to carry several children.

Mercedes-Benz C-class estate summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 3

Peugeot 508 SW estate

The Peugeot 508 SW estate aims to beat more established German and Japanese rivals. We find out whether that includes carrying children.

Peugeot 508 SW estate summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Seat Exeo ST estate

The Seat Exeo ST estate is the car Seat hopes can take on the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia. Here, we assess whether it's versatile enough to transport an average family.

Seat Exeo ST estate summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix seat mounts: 2

Skoda Superb estate

Is the Skoda Superb estate superb at carrying kids?

Skoda Superb estate summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 3

Vauxhall Insignia saloon

When we tested the Vauxhall Insignia saloon, we found that there was plenty of room in the front, but the low roofline compromised rear seat space.

Vauxhall Insignia saloon summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Volkswagen Passat estate

The Passat estate is VW's stalwart family estate and has been part of the VW line-up for decades. We find out how the latest version fares when it comes to carrying children.

Volkswagen Passat estate summary