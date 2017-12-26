Child car seats in medium cars

Medium family hatchbacks

Need a new family car? We've tried to fit three child car seat in the back of these popular cars. Find out if your preferred choice will give you a family-sized headache when it comes to transporting your kids.

We've assessed popular medium hatchbacks to see how well-suited they really are to family motoring. Our experts have tried to fit three car seats in the back of each.

In our guide below, we reveal how easy it is to fit, how suitable each position in the car is and any issues we uncovered. We also give a star rating for each car seat installation option (Isofix, top tether and seat belt), to help you choose which type of car seat to go for.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking out a £1 Which trial.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

Alfa Romeo Giulietta summary

Number of seats = 5

Number of children that can be carried = 4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts = 2

Ford Focus

Ford Focus summary

Number of seats = 5

Number of children that can be carried = 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts = 2

Renault Mégane

Renault Mégane summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Vauxhall Astra

The Giulietta is Alfa Romeo's effort at bringing its sporty styling to the family hatchback. We find out just how family-friendly it is.The Focus has been Ford's mainstay medium family car for many years. It must be doing something right to sell in such numbers, but only our assessment can tell you how it compares with others for carrying children.The Mégane might seem like a good family hatchback, but we found it had some surprising limitations.

The Vauxhall Astra is one of the UK's biggest-selling hatchbacks, but we reveal if you can fit three car seats in the back, and what other seating positions can be used.

Vauxhall Astra summary

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 4

Number of pairs of Isofix mounts: 2

Volkswagen Golf

Number of seats: 5

Number of children: 3/4

Number of pairs of Isofix seat mounts: 2

The original Golf was one of the first traditional medium family hatchbacks. The Mark VI Golf competes directly with the Vauxhall Astra and Renault Mégane. But how suited is it to family life?