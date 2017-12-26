Child car seat safety features

Travel systems and child car seats

Some Group 0 and Group 0+ child car seats are designed to be removed from your car and placed on the frame of a pushchair to be used as a travel system, letting you easily transfer your baby between car, pushchair and home, which is great if you spend a lot of time on the move.

Some travel system pushchairs are sold with a Group 0+ car seat as a package. This may seem like a great way to save some cash, but we'd always advise you to buy the best car seat you possibly can, rather than settle for one included in a bundle. If you do want to get a travel system package, check if the car seat included with your pushchair is a Best Buy car seat, or not.

Although some infant carriers are designed to be used on a pushchair, babies – particularly premature or newborn ones – should not be left in their car seats for long periods. The slightly scrunched up position they sit in can affect their breathing in as little as 45 minutes.

