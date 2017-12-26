Find out why our tests revealed the Axkid Duofix to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one.

Why the Axkid Duofix is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Independents, online

Type: Isofix and belt installation

The Axkid Duofix is a Group 1/2 child car seat suitable for children who weigh between 9-25kg. It can be used in a variety of ways, including as an extended rear-facing seat for children up to 25kg, and can be installed with Isofix or the adult seat belt. This model replaces the Kidzofix which we made a Don't Buy in 2013 due to poor safety results.

This child car seat has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children weighing between 9kg and 25kg (around one to six years old).

However, in our own more stringent tests, we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to find out why and what you should do next.