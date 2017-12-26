Find out why our tests revealed the My Child Star Max to be a Don't Buy and what to do if you own one.

Why the My Child Star Max is a Don't Buy

Sold by: Tesco, Amazon, Independents

Type: Isofix and belt installation

The My Child Star Max Group 1/2/3 is a cheap, multi-group, forward-facing car seat which can be used with children from 9kg up until around 36kg in weight, or about 12 years of age.

This child car seat has passed the regulatory tests required by ECE R44/04 to be sold as suitable for children weighing between 9kg and 36kg (around one to 12 years old).

However, in our own more stringent tests, we’ve downgraded the total test score for this car seat and it's a Don't Buy. Are you using this child seat?

