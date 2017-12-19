How to fit a child car seat – video guides

Fitting your car seat - Isofix connectors

If you have a relatively new car, it's likely to have Isofix mounting points. This is the standard system for all new cars and seat manufacturers, designed to make installing your child safety seat quick and easy.

Since 2002 most cars now have Isofix connectors as standard.

Many parents worry about fitting their car seat correctly using the car's seat belt, but with Isofix you simply ‘plug in’ a compatible car safety seat to mounting points in the car – rather than fiddling with seat belts.

Isofix car seats are considered safer as they are easier to install, and as the seat is fixed to your car, they can hold the car seat more securely than using the car's seat belt.

Understanding Isofix anchor points

An Isofix car seat has three anchor points which allow it to be attached to your car. The three points are made up of the two Isofix connectors on either side of car seat (or base, if you're using one) and a third anchor point. This will either be a support leg, that sits on the floor of the car, or a top tether, that attaches to a mount behind the rear seat.

This third anchor point, via either method, prevent a car seat from tipping forward in an accident.

Since late 2012, most new cars will have a top tether point.

Your choice of car seat will be determined by the car that you have. Car seats that use a support leg can't usually be used in cars that have underfloor storage compartments in the back, so a top tether can be used instead.

