The best and worst Isofix child car seats

How Which? finds the best and worst Isofix car seats

Which? crash tests every child car seat we review, using more severe crash test scenarios for frontal- and side impact than the legal requirements. For example, baby car seats approved under the older car seat rules (R44.04) do not go through a side-impact crash test.

This is why our tests find differences, and why our crash testing helps us to find the car seats that offer the best protection for your children.

Our front-crash test is equivalent to a head-on collision at around 40mph, and our side crash equivalent to two cars crashing into each other at 30mph. The crashes are repeated again and again, in all the different ways a car seat can be used.

Crash test dummies are wired up to record the crash forces on the most vulnerable parts of the body, which our experts believe help to accurately indicate what chances of injury a real child would have in similar circumstances.

