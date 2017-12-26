What are Isofix child car seats?

What is Isofix?

Isofix is a child car seat attachment system which uses metal anchor points built into the chassis of the car. The Isofix connectors on your child car seat fit on to these. The anchor points are often hidden within the car's seat padding. On some car seats, the Isofix connectors are part of the seat itself. With others, you have to buy a separate Isofix base to install into your car, and your seat will click on to this.

Once the connectors are clicked together with these anchorage points, a baby car seat has to be secured by a third point. This can either be a support leg, which comes built into the seat or seat base, or a top tether (a strap that attaches to a mount somewhere behind the rear seat). Both of these work to prevent the car seat tipping forward in an accident.

You can find Isofix on baby car seats (Group 0+. I-Size), toddler car seats (Group 1, i-Size) and Group 2/3 child car seats.

How Isofix on Group 2/3 seats works differently

Isofix connectors on a Group 2/3 seat don’t work in the same way as they do for baby or toddler car seats. They’re used mainly to keep the seat in place when it’s not in use, so it doesn’t fly forward and hit you if you have to brake suddenly. It’s the adult seat belt in a group 2/3 seat that helps distributes the force of a crash away from a child’s body.

Some Group 2/3 car seats have Isofit connectors, rather than Isofix (see below).

Read on for more information about the different attachment methods that can be used with Isofix car seats.

Top tether

A top tether is a fabric strap that’s used to help secure a baby car seat (or extended rear-facing car seat) to a tether anchor point in the car. The tether point is usually found in the boot somewhere, but not always, so refer to your car’s manual to find out where it is in your car.

If the design of your car prevents you from using a car seat with a support leg (if there are underfloor compartments in the back, for example) you can use a top tether strap instead. It stops the car seat pivoting forwards in a crash, and helps to absorb some of the crash forces.

When securing the top tether, it’s vital to make sure you’re attaching the strap to the right anchor point in your car. Sometimes a tether point can be mistaken for a headrest stem or luggage tether fixing. (Neither of these is meant for use with a child car seat and is not designed to withstand the forces of a crash).

All cars manufactured since November 2012 have to have top tether anchor points, but some much older cars will have them, too.