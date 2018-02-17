Joie child car seats

If you're shopping for an i-size car seat, you may be considering a Joie. Before you buy, see how Joie baby car seats and child car seats do in our reviews.

Joie aims to provide parents with as many options as possible when it comes to making adjustments as their child grows. Alongside its selection of pushchairs, it sells child car seats at a range of price points - the cheapest models we've reviewed cost less than £100.

The brand offers several i-Size car seats such as the i-Gemm, designed to keep children rear-facing for longer.

There aren't too many child car seats on the market designed for heavier toddlers, but the Joie Bold could be worth considering if you have a heavier toddler who's outgrown a normal Group 1 seat.

Head over to our Joie car seat reviews to see which seats top our tests.

What is a typical Joie car seat like?

Belt fitting or Isofix installations possible.

Some Joie car seats span all the seat groups you'll need - Group 0+, Group 1 and Group 2/3.

You can choose from three base types - clickFIT, i-Base and i-Base Advance.

Most use a harness rather than an impact shield.

Read our Which? car seat guide for expert advice on everything you need to know about car seat safety when travelling with your baby.

How much does a Joie child car seat cost?

If you're shopping for a Joie child car seat, be prepared to spend at least £60. We've seen prices rise to around £250 for Joie's high-end child car seats.

Joie child car seats: the Which? verdict

If you're thinking of buying a Joie child car seat, keep scrolling to see how many we've reviewed and how many Best Buys and Don't Buys we've found.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive brand ratings in the table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

How we test Joie child car seats

Our reviews of car seats are based on our thorough test program. Our crash tests are more rigorous than the requirements for the standard, and our experts believe they better reflect what happens in real-life crashes compared with the legal minimum test. Unlike the standard, we also test ease of use, with over 500 fitting and usage checks taking place each year – checking that the seat is easy to install and adjust in different cars and using the different attachment methods, in any of the different modes (such as seatbelt or Isofix).

These components all feed in to the final review score. To be a Best Buy, a Group 0 or 0+ child car seat must score 7779% or more. i-Size baby car seats must score 77% or more. GA group 1, 2, 3 or toddler i-Size child car seats (or any of the combinations of these groups) need to score 74% or higher to be a Best Buy.

Find out whether any Joie models are rated Best Buy child car seats, or if there are any Don’t Buy car seats to avoid.

Joie Bold

Launched towards the end of 2017, the Joie Bold is a multigroup 1/2/3, forward-facing child car seat. It's suitable for babies from 9kg (around 12 months) up to 36kg (around 12 years old) and has three different recline positions.

If you're shopping for a seat that suits a heavier toddler, this is one to consider. You can use the harness up to 25kg (around seven years old) on this seat.

For more details and to see if this car seat is a proven Which? Best Buy, see our full Joie Bold review.

Joie i-Gemm

The Joie i-Gemm can be used rearward-facing with babies from newborn to 15 months old (around 40cm to 85cm). It costs just over £100, featuring extra padding around the headrest and infant inserts for use with newborns.

This child car seat can be installed with the i-Size-approved i-base or the car's adult seat belt. Take a look at our Joie i-Gemm review for details.

Joie Spin 360

As its name suggests, the innovative Joie Spin 360 can be spun around to see it transform from a rearward-facing seat to a forward-facing seat. It features two padded inlays and a headrest that's height adjustable, along with a support leg that props the base up.

A handle on the front of this child car seat lets you choose between five recline positions.

Is this Joie car seat a Which? Best Buy? Our full Joie Spin 360 review reveals all.

Joie Trillo LX

Buyers on a budget may have their eyes on the Joie Trillo LX. It's a Group 2/3 car seat that's approved for use with children weighing 15-36kg, which is around four to 12 years old.

This Joie child car seat is kept in place by your car's adult seat belt, while the Isofit connectors attach to your car's Isofix points. Air pockets on the side of the headrest offer some extra protection for your child.

We've tested this child car seat in our lab, so see our Joie Trillo LX review for our expert verdict.

Where to buy Joie child car seats?

You can buy Joie seats from big retailers online or in-store at Argos, John Lewis and Mothercare.

In a Which? survey, 25% of parents said they’d purchased their car seat online, and some manufacturers think this figure is actually much higher.

Buying online may seem like the best idea, especially if you can’t get to the shops, but when choosing a child car seat, it’s vital to check it fits in your car – even if you’ve checked the fit finder.

While we encourage you to do your homework online, especially reading our independent child car seat reviews for crash test results, when it comes to buying your baby’s car seat, head to a store to get it fitted by an expert.

Not all car seats fit in all cars, and a fitting demonstration will help you once you’ve got the seat home.

In a crash, an incorrectly fitted car seat can reduce the crash protection the seat offers. It’s not worth taking the risk.

How to contact Joie