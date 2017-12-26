How to get a child car seat that fits your car

Space in the car

There should usually be an arm's width of space between the top of a rearward-facing infant carrier and the back of the front seat.

You also need space between the seat back and any support leg for Isofix car seats and bases.

Lap belts

Some old cars still have a lapbelt seat belt for the back middle seat, rather than a standard three-point seat belt. Generally, for safety reasons, a lapbelt seatbelt can't be used to attach a car seat. Using a lap-only belt could cause the seat to flip over in a crash.

Headrests

Car headrests can cause problems with child car seats. The car's headrest should not interfere with the child car seat, so when a child seat is fitted, it should sit flush against the back of the car. The head rest shouldn't touch the seat and it shouldn't stop the car seat touching the car fabric.

Either pull the car's head rest well out the way, or remove it if you can. If the headrest gets in the way and cannot be removed, you may not be able to use a child car seat in that seat.

Don't wedge your child's car seat under the car's head rest - it will stop it working in a crash.

Don't think that using your headrest to jam the seat in place will make your child extra safe. The seat needs to move forwards with the child in a crash to provide good head and neck protection, and jamming it back will stop this from happening.