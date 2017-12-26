Which car seat do you need for your baby or child?

Car seats can be confusing. It feels like there's so much you need to know – and that goes for whether you're a first time parent, or looking for a new car seat because your baby or child has outgrown theirs. It doesn't help that there's so much jargon: things like Isofix, boosters, i-size, R44, side impact protection... and the list goes on.

The first thing you need to know is that in the UK all children need to use a car seat from birth until 12 years old (or until they are 135cm tall, whichever they reach first). The car seat you buy needs to meet EU standards, and your child needs to be in the correct category seat for their age and size.

To cut through the all the endless stuff that's written about child cars seats, we've produced a simple know-how video above. Whether you're really new to car seats, or just need a refresher, it's worth taking five minutes to watch it as it runs you through all the basics on child car seats, including:

Why you need a child car seat

Car seat groups explained

The lowdown on baby car seats

Why rear facing for longer is best

Isofix explained

Booster seats

And three things to consider before you hit the shops.

For our picks of the best baby and child car seats we've crash tested, visit our child car seats reviews.

Read on to find out how much you need to pay to get peace of mind with your car seat, and use our chooser tool to help you get started finding the best child car seat.