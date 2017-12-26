How to buy the best coffee grinder

Steel vs ceramic burrs

Another choice you may come across while shopping for a coffee grinder is whether to go for a ceramic or steel burr in your coffee grinder.

Steel burrs - usually found in widely available coffee grinders sold in big retailers like John Lewis and Lakeland

usually found in widely available coffee grinders sold in big retailers like John Lewis and Lakeland Ceramic burrs - less common, but can be found on some hand grinders

As with all things coffee, there is plenty of fierce debate around about which is the best option, but each of these materials will handle grinding the coffee beans equally well, the main difference being in the durability of the grinding burr. A ceramic burr is likely to last longer than a steel burr, provided that it doesn’t encounter any rogue materials like a small stone that could cause it to chip.

Stepped vs stepless grinders

A stepped coffee grinder will have pre-set grind options for you to choose from, from a fine to a coarser grind. Most electronic burr coffee grinders that you will find in retail shops like John Lewis or Argos will be stepped.

Most high-street electric burr grinders will be stepped grinders with pre-set grind levels

If you really like to play with your coffee then you might consider a stepless grinder. To get your hands on a stepless grinder you will have to venture out of the high-street shop territory and you’ll be spending quite a bit more money too.

A stepless grinder has no pre-set grind levels. Instead you can tinker with it to produce the exact grind you want. While a stepless grinder can offer you even more options for customisation, it does require an experienced hand to get good results.