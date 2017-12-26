How to buy the best Tassimo machine

Tassimo machines make more than just coffee. There are more than 50 different-flavoured Tassimo pods available, including hot chocolate and various teas. But is Tassimo right for you? And if so, which model is the best?

Our guide explores the key questions you need to answer before investing in a Tassimo machine, as well as how much you need to spend.

If you want to make a variety of cafe-style hot drinks at home, Tassimo seems to have all the answers. The simple T-disc capsule system allows you to make drinks at the touch of a button. But are they any good, or will the coffee disappoint?

Before you commit to a Tassimo, check out how Tassimo machines have been rated by our experts in our Tassimo coffee machine reviews.