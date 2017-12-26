Useful coffee-making gadgets

Milk frothers for cappuccino, latte and more

Cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and other milky coffee drinks are made by combining espresso with perfectly steamed milk. If you aren't sure how to tell a latte from a flat white, let alone how to make one, our guide to the popular types of coffee explains how each coffee is made.

Many espresso machines come with a milk frother or steam wand, but if not, or if you have a different type of coffee-maker, you'll need to buy a separate one if you would like to make steamed milk at home.

70°CThe temperature at which steamed milk has the best flavour.

You can get automatic milk frothers, ranging from around £50 to more than £100, that will froth your milk in a sealed jug. Nespresso makes an automatic milk frother called the Aeroccino, which comes with some of its machines and is also sold separately. Similar products are also available from Dualit, Krups and Lavazza, amongst others.

Manual milk frothers are also available - these are essentially a miniature whisk, which you will have to work into the milk. You'll ideally need to buy a metal jug to do this in as they conduct heat better and so will allow you to froth the milk more efficiently.

Some coffee machines will do all the hard work for you. If you're keen on a fuss-free cappuccino, head to our coffee machine reviews to see which models aced our milk-frothing tests. On machines that froth milk, we time how long it takes before steam is produced from the steam pipe, how long it takes for the milk to be heated to 70°C and how well the frothed milk combines with espresso to make a cappuccino.

Milk thermometers

To ensure that your milk is steamed to a temperature of around 70°C – the temperature at which steamed milk is said to have the best flavour – you might want to consider investing in a milk thermometer. Both digital and stainless-steel thermometers are widely available online and in department stores, with most costing less than £10.

Other useful coffee gadgets

There's a wealth of coffee-related gadgets in the shops for coffee enthusiasts. Two especially useful ones for helping to make the best espresso and freshest coffee are a tamper and a good coffee canister.

Coffee tampers

If you use a traditional coffee machine to make espresso, you might want to buy a coffee tamper to get the best results. This is a heavy metal object that is used to manually press down on the coffee in the portafilter (the device that holds the ground coffee in an espresso machine) to ensure that it's tightly compacted into a flat pellet.

The hot water that penetrates through the portafilter then has to force its way through a uniformly dense 'cake' of coffee and this creates a better flavour.

Airtight coffee canisters

Keeping coffee fresh is vital for the best flavour. It's important to store coffee beans or ground coffee in an airtight container that will shield it from excessive air, moisture, heat and light. It's worth investing in a good glass or ceramic canister with an airtight seal and then storing it in a cool, dark location. Some coffee aficionados advise against storing it in the fridge, however, because of the moisture levels.