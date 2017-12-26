Full compost bin testing results

Which? Gardening tested 11 compost bins to find the most effective for typical gardeners who want waste to rot down quickly without the hassle of turning their heap regularly.

We only award Best Buy compost bin status to the bins that produce the best compost and are easy to assemble and use (we look at ease of filling and emptying the bin, and turning the compost).

The table below shows the score for each compost bin we've tested, and how we rate them for various criteria - Best Buys are in red and Don't Buys in grey. If you're not logged in, you'll see all the products listed in alphabetical order.

