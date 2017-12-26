Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Compost bins

Full tumbling compost bin test results

By Janice Shipp

Which? Gardening tested four tumbling compost bins to see whether they speed up composting and are easy to use.

The table below shows the score for each tumbling compost bin we've tested, and how we rate them for various criteria - Best Buys are in red. If you're not logged in, you'll see all the products listed in alphabetical order.

Members can log in to see the full table of test results, or if you're not a member you can try a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to this and all our other reviews.

Compost bin full testing results
Product Price Capacity Pros Cons Test score
CompoSphere £95.94 315 litres Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
ComposTumbler £204 140 litres Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Envirocycle Composter £143.90 198 litres Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Tumbleweed Composter £125 220 litres Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
 
How we test tumbling compost bins

