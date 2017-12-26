Best Buy growing bags

Best growing bags

Growing bags have become real favourites with gardeners - and for good reasons. You don't need a pot as you can plant directly into the bag, and for tender crops they're a great alternative to planting in a greenhouse border. They're a bargain option, too - often costing less than bags of multipurpose compost.

These recommended growing bags grew strong, healthy plants that gave us great crops.

In early May we placed our bags in a greenhouse and planted three 'Matina' tomato plants or two 'Carmen' cucumber plants into each one. We connected the bags to an automatic watering system and mixed in liquid feed after the first few weeks. We assessed the plants as they grew, and picked the crops, weighed and graded them for quality twice a week.

See how all the growing bags were rated by looking at our full compost test results and take a look at one to avoid, our Don't Buy growing bag.

