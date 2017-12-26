Don't Buy composts for raising young plants

Worst composts for raising young plants

Seedlings and small plug plants have delicate roots that need careful nurturing to make sure they grow well, but these Don't Buy composts couldn't support the needs of our young plants.

This year, we grew tomato 'Red Alert' and pelargonium 'Palladian Red'. We gave half our plants a liquid feed and half were just watered. These Don't Buy composts stood out against the rest as they were small and stunted with pale or yellowing leaves.

See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table, and see which were Best Buy composts for sowing seeds and containers.

