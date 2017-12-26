Don't Buy composts for raising young plants
By Adele Dyer
If you buy the wrong compost your plants will struggle to grow and bloom. So avoid these Don't Buy composts for raising young plants.
Our Don't Buy composts for raising young plants were a real letdown. The plants hardly grew and were stunted, pale and didn't flower.
Worst composts for raising young plants
Seedlings and small plug plants have delicate roots that need careful nurturing to make sure they grow well, but these Don't Buy composts couldn't support the needs of our young plants.
This year, we grew tomato 'Red Alert' and pelargonium 'Palladian Red'. We gave half our plants a liquid feed and half were just watered. These Don't Buy composts stood out against the rest as they were small and stunted with pale or yellowing leaves.
See how all the composts scored by looking at the full results table, and see which were Best Buy composts for sowing seeds and containers.
|Compost
|Our verdict
|Pepper young plants
|Fuchsia young plants
|Score
|M
|**
|**
|30%
|
Small plants
Peat content: 0%
This is the second year in a row that this has been a Don't Buy. It's predominantly made from green waste, which often has a poor nutrient balance.
We found huge variation in nutrient levels. Some samples had very low nitrogen, some had high sulphate making the compost very acidic, while others had high chloride and potassium, which stop the plants taking up nitrogen.
As a result, the tomatoes and pelargoniums were very small and pale.
|M
|**
|**
|23%
|
Very little growth
This compost is a mix of peat, wood fibre and coir.
Despite starting well, it soon struggled to grow either tomatoes or pelargoniums. All our plants were very small, whether they were liquid-fed or not. The tomatoes grown in this compost were seven times smaller than ones grown in our highest scorer.
This is down to poor nutrient balance. Nitrogen fuels growth, but we found almost none in the two bags of compost we analysed. Be careful not to confuse it with another of our Best Buy composts.
