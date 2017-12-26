Don't Buy composts for sowing seeds

Worst composts for sowing seeds

If you've ever blamed poorly growing plants on your lack of greenfingers, it could have been the compost that was to blame as there's a huge difference between the results a Best Buy compost and a Don't Buy compost produce.

This Don't Buy compost was very coarse, containing large chunks of wood that make it hard for a seed's fine roots to take up water and nutrients. It was also hugely variable, but all the bags had a detrimental mix of nutrients which meant the seedlings struggled.

