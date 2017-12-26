Don't Buy composts for sowing seeds
By Adele Dyer
It's always thrilling to see newly germinated seedlings growing, but buy the wrong compost and you'll be lucky to see many of them emerge.
Put us to the test
Avoid our Don't Buy compost for sowing seeds, which will leave you disappointed as your seeds fail to germinate and grow on.
Worst composts for sowing seeds
If you've ever blamed poorly growing plants on your lack of greenfingers, it could have been the compost that was to blame as there's a huge difference between the results a Best Buy compost and a Don't Buy compost produce.
This Don't Buy compost was very coarse, containing large chunks of wood that make it hard for a seed's fine roots to take up water and nutrients. It was also hugely variable, but all the bags had a detrimental mix of nutrients which meant the seedlings struggled.
|Compost
|Our verdict
|Cabbage seeds
|Antirrhinum seeds
|Score
|M
|***
|*
|33%
|
Small seedlings
Peat content: 0%
This is the second year in a row that this compost has been a Don't Buy. It's predominantly made from green waste, which often has a poor nutrient balance.
We found huge variation in nutrient levels. Some samples had very low nitrogen, some had high sulphate making the compost very acidic, while others had high chloride and potassium, which stop the plants taking up nitrogen.
The result was only a few antirrhinum seeds germinated and the cabbage seedlings were very small.
