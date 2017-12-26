Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Full controlled-release fertiliser test results

We tested seven brand-leading controlled-release feeds. Find out which produced the best plants in this expert guide.

 

We used controlled-release fertilisers to feed pots of pelargoniums (bedding geraniums). We mixed the fertiliser granules into the compost before planting up our pots.

This table shows how well our plants grew and flowered, depending on the feed they were given. Members can see the full results table and Best Buy controlled-release fertilisers.

Controlled-release fertilisers
Brand Pricea Pack size How much to use per 10 litres of compost Pelargoniums Scoreb
Chempak Yearlong Fertiliser Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Eazifeed All Purpose Slow Release Plant Food Tablets Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Eazifeed Growmore Multipurpose Plant Food Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Homebase Slow Release Plant Food Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Continuous Release Plant Food Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

Table notes

  1. Based on suggested selling price for a 1kg pack or the nearest size to this sold.
  2. Ignores price and is based on pelargonium health (50%) and pelargonium flowering impact (50%).
