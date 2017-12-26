Controlled-release fertilisers
Full controlled-release fertiliser test results
We tested seven brand-leading controlled-release feeds. Find out which produced the best plants in this expert guide.
We used controlled-release fertilisers to feed pots of pelargoniums (bedding geraniums). We mixed the fertiliser granules into the compost before planting up our pots.
This table shows how well our plants grew and flowered, depending on the feed they were given. Members can see the full results table and Best Buy controlled-release fertilisers.
Controlled-release fertilisers reviewed and rated
|Controlled-release fertilisers
|Brand
|Pricea
|Pack size
|How much to use per 10 litres of compost
|Pelargoniums
|Scoreb
|Chempak Yearlong Fertiliser
|Eazifeed All Purpose Slow Release Plant Food Tablets
|Eazifeed Growmore Multipurpose Plant Food
|Homebase Slow Release Plant Food
|Miracle-Gro All Purpose Continuous Release Plant Food
Table notes
- Based on suggested selling price for a 1kg pack or the nearest size to this sold.
- Ignores price and is based on pelargonium health (50%) and pelargonium flowering impact (50%).