Which cordless vacuum cleaner brand?
Top cordless vacuum cleaner brands for 2018
By Matthew Knight
Article 1 of 2
Discover the best and worst cordless vacuum cleaner brands, based on the votes of hundreds of owners, with our exclusive research.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We put cordless vacuum cleaners through our rigorous tests to find out which models offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of becoming a Best Buy. We also survey thousands of Which? members about their cordless vacuum cleaners to find out the brands that impress them.
Through our testing of cordless vacuums from all the major brands, we’ve developed an unrivalled insight into what each vacuum brand does well and not so well. While some brands make models that will excel at cleaning floors, others are a much better bet for jobs such as cleaning your car. And, within the same brand, you might be able to get a top-notch cordless vacuum for less if you aren't fussed about certain features or tools.
For reviews of the latest models, see our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.
Cordless vacuum cleaner brands rated
In the table below we've brought together everything you need to know about each of the biggest cordless vacuum brands, including Bosch, Dyson and Gtech, so you can pick a top-scoring brand that you'll be able to rely on.
For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand's cordless vacuums are based on the models we have tested.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their cordless vacuum cleaners and use this data to assess how likely each brand's cordless vacuum cleaners are to last.
- How owners rate it - we analyse how satisfied owners are with their brand of cordless vacuum cleaner and whether they would recommend it to a friend, based on our unique survey of vacuum owners.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
So if you fancy splashing out on a Dyson or Gtech cordless vacuum, find out first what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive rating and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|Cordless vacuum cleaner brands rated
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|Verdict
|76%
|82%
|Cordless vacuums from this brand have a good reliability record, are rated highly by owners, and an incredible 100% of the models we've tested are Best Buys. You can't really go wrong with this brand.
|62%
|77%
|This brand's cordless vacuum cleaners achieve relatively average scores in our tests, but they do have a good reliability rating and are well liked by those who own them.
|71%
|76%
|This brand's cordless vacuum cleaners have a good reliability rating and they are well liked by their owners too. This tallies with our experience of them in our testing. Nearly all of the cordless vacuum cleaners we have tested from this brand are Best Buys.
|
Table notes
Reliability and owners' ratings are based on September 2017 survey of 491 Which? members who own a cordless vacuum cleaner. How owners rate this brand - this score is made up of how satisfied owners are with the brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend. The average test score is calculated from all models tested under the most recent test programme.
KeyMember Content
Can't see the brand you're interested in here? We didn't get enough survey responses from some brand to provide a rating here. Head to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to compare reviews of all popular models, including those from brands such as Hoover, Shark and Vax.
Choosing the best brand of cordless vacuum cleaner
The table above reveals two brands that are worth considering when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners. Picking from either of these two manufacturers almost guarantees Best Buy quality. All of the brands have a similar reliability rating, but their average test scores and customer ratings vary.
Unfortunately neither of these brands come cheap. But the results of our reliability and customer satisfaction survey, as well as our tough tests on everything from fine dust pick up to pet hair removal and battery life, show that this is one home appliance where it is worth paying a little more to avoid disappointment.
The good news is that entry-level models from these brands have proved just as impressive as pricier versions, so if you're willing to compromise a little on the number of accessories you get, you can get a brilliant, reliable cordless cleaner for less.
Which? Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners
We test cordless vacuums to the same standards of dust-busting as ordinary vacuums, and have found that many fall short, picking up a fraction of what they should. So while your floors may look clean, dust and grime may well be building up. For excellent cordless cleaning, pick from our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.
Buying a cordless vacuum cleaner
If you're in the market for a cordless vacuum, it's worth thinking about what type of floor surfaces you clean most regularly, and how much you want to vacuum in one go. Some cheaper options are terrible on carpet but OK if you have lots of hard or laminate floors to tackle.
If you want your main vacuum to be cordless, you'll also want a model with smaller tools for cleaning in nooks and crannies - not all cordless vacuums are set up for full-home cleaning.
For more advice on choosing the right model, see our cordless vacuum cleaner buying guide.