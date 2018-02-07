Top cordless vacuum cleaner brands for 2018

Can't see the brand you're interested in here? We didn't get enough survey responses from some brand to provide a rating here. Head to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to compare reviews of all popular models, including those from brands such as Hoover, Shark and Vax.

Choosing the best brand of cordless vacuum cleaner

The table above reveals two brands that are worth considering when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners. Picking from either of these two manufacturers almost guarantees Best Buy quality. All of the brands have a similar reliability rating, but their average test scores and customer ratings vary.

Unfortunately neither of these brands come cheap. But the results of our reliability and customer satisfaction survey, as well as our tough tests on everything from fine dust pick up to pet hair removal and battery life, show that this is one home appliance where it is worth paying a little more to avoid disappointment.

The good news is that entry-level models from these brands have proved just as impressive as pricier versions, so if you're willing to compromise a little on the number of accessories you get, you can get a brilliant, reliable cordless cleaner for less.

Which? Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners

We test cordless vacuums to the same standards of dust-busting as ordinary vacuums, and have found that many fall short, picking up a fraction of what they should. So while your floors may look clean, dust and grime may well be building up. For excellent cordless cleaning, pick from our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

If you're in the market for a cordless vacuum, it's worth thinking about what type of floor surfaces you clean most regularly, and how much you want to vacuum in one go. Some cheaper options are terrible on carpet but OK if you have lots of hard or laminate floors to tackle.

If you want your main vacuum to be cordless, you'll also want a model with smaller tools for cleaning in nooks and crannies - not all cordless vacuums are set up for full-home cleaning.

For more advice on choosing the right model, see our cordless vacuum cleaner buying guide.