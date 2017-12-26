Drimaster Heat: first look review

The Drimaster Heat positive ventilation system promises to cure condensation and remove air pollutants. But does it really work?

We've had it installed in our researcher's home, so we can bring you our first impressions.

I've suffered with condensation and black mould in my 1920s bungalow since I moved in five years ago. I've tried various ways to get rid of the problem, such as improving the insulation of my single-brick walls with thermal wallpaper, adding more roof insulation, installing automatic extractor fans in the bathrooms and vents in the external walls. But nothing had stopped the condensation and I was coming to my wits' end.

In the colder months, I spent every day removing a thick coating of condensation from the windows and I regularly had to treat black mould that was growing on walls, wardrobes and window frames. I was particularly concerned about the mould growing in my children's bedroom.

I decided to give the Drimaster Heat positive input ventilation system a try to see if it could help. At around £315, it was a lot cheaper than other ventilation systems that I'd spoken to damp-specialist companies about, and I could get it installed by a local electrician.

