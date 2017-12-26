Five cheap dash cams to avoid

Unlike with most electronics, picking the wrong dash cam could result in your filmed footage being deemed unusable in a court of law - a cost that is likely to be far greater than the money you saved when buying the camera in the first place.

With dash cams ranging in price from less than £20 to an eye-watering £280, one question comes to mind: just how much do you need to spend? Take a look at the table below to see just how poorly some of the cheapest dashboard cameras on the market score in our tests. There are bargains to be had out there, but models this cheap should be an immediate red flag.

