The Which? top choice dash cam of the month

Dash cams are becoming increasingly popular as drivers look for extra peace of mind on the road. Below, we've picked out two models that are worth a closer look.

The best dash cams we've seen record high-quality footage that could prove vital following an incident on the road. And one of the models we've highlighted is capable of sending recorded footage straight to your smartphone or tablet. Costing more than £200, it joins the growing list of premium dash cams that have passed through our test lab.

But if you're a buyer on a budget, our second pick (available for less than £100) could be on your radar. It's compact and ready to record high-quality video.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you're not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.