Top five best Nextbase dash cams

UK-based Nextbase currently has 10 dash cams on the market, ranging from entry-level models priced at around £30, right through to advanced systems costing up to £200.

Nextbase devices offer plenty of different features. Standard options include night-time vision and file protection. Models with GPS will record where you were and how fast you were travelling – good to prove you were driving safely, should you need to. Advanced features include 4K recording, polarising lenses to stop glare, and double cameras for more than one view.

Cost isn't always an indicator of quality, though, and there are also some real duds you should avoid. Only Which? testing goes to the extensive lengths needed to definitively say whether a Nextbase dash cam will keep you safe - both on the road and in the court room. Our bespoke test programme covers every aspect of each model to create the most detailed dash cam reviews on the web.

We can help you choose an excellent Nextbase dash cam and avoid the disappointing ones. In the table below, we reveal the best Nextbase dash cams from our testing, with models to suit different budgets and needs.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?