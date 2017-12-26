Dehumidifier Brands Explained
By Oli McKean
We explain the differences between the biggest dehumidifier brands’ ranges to help you find the best dehumidifier for you.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
DeLonghi, Dimplex, Ebac, EcoAir and Meaco are some of the biggest names in the UK dehumidifier market, all offering a range of dehumidifiers. We explain the differences between the big brands, to help you decide which dehumidifier will best suit your home.
We've listed these dehumidifier brands in alphabetical order below. Read on to find out more about the different dehumidifier brands and their products, to help find the best model for you.
Some of these brands make dehumidifiers that have earned our Best Buy recommendation, while others haven't quite hit the mark. You can rely on Best Buy dehumidifiers to effectively pull water from the air both at room temperature and in colder conditions, without adding too much to your energy bill.
Want to know which dehumidifiers are the best? Head straight to our Best Buy dehumidifiers.
DeLonghi dehumidifiers
Most DeLonghi dehumidifiers are the refrigerant type – the most popular type for occupied homes as they’re designed to work better at higher temperatures and humidities.
We've tested and rated DeLonghi's refrigerant dehumidifiers that range in capacity from between 10 and 16 litres. These sizes represent how much water the manufacturer claims the dehumidifiers can pull from the air each day, and are suitable if you want a dehumidifier for a small- to medium-sized home.
You'll typically spend between £110 and £200 for a 10-litre to 16-litre DeLonghi dehumidifier.
DeLonghi's 10-litre and 16-litre dehumidifiers will typically set you back between around £110 and £200. Click on the links below to find out how they fared in our independent lab tests.
- DeLonghi DEM 10 (10 litres)
- DeLonghi DEX12 (12 litres)
- DeLonghi Tasciugo AriaDry Slim DES 12 (12 litres)
- DeLonghi DEX14 (14 litres)
- DeLonghi Tasciugo AriaDry Slim DES14 (14 litres)
- DeLonghi DEX 16F (16 litres)
- DeLonghi Tasciugo AriaDry Slim DES16 (16 litres)
DeLonghi also offers a desiccant dehumidifier. Unlike refrigerant dehumidifiers, desiccant dehumidifiers are designed to work more effectively in colder temperatures, such as in a garage or conservatory. DeLonghi claims the Tasciugo AriaDry Light DNC 65 desiccant dehumidifier can pull 18 litres of water from the air each day. It has an electronic shut-off timer and a choice of power levels.
Head to our DeLonghi Tasciugo AriaDry Light DNC65 review to find out if it’s the right choice for you.
Dimplex dehumidifiers
Dimplex makes a range of refrigerant dehumidifiers from 10 litres to 20 litres, which suit both smaller and larger homes.
It currently offers a regular range called Forte, and another that’s exclusive to Argos. We’ve tested and rated all of these dehumidifiers - head to our Dimplex dehumidifier reviews to discover just how effective they are. Alternatively, click on the links to the individual Dimplex reviews below.
- Dimplex DXDH10N (10 litres)
- Dimplex DXDH16N (16 litres)
- Dimplex DXDH20N (20 litres)
- Dimplex FTE10 (10 litres)
- Dimplex FTE16 (16 litres)
- Dimplex FTE20 (20 litres)
Dimplex also makes the Dimplex DXDHC10, a compact dehumidifier recommended for small rooms and spaces, such as a caravan. Unlike many models we’ve tested, it doesn’t have a humidistat that you can use to let the dehumidifier decide when to turn on and off to maintain the humidity level you’ve selected.
Ebac dehumidifiers
Ebac is one of the most well-known dehumidifier brands, and has plenty of dehumidifiers to choose from. Make sure you check out our Ebac dehumidifier reviews before parting with your cash.
Its dehumidifiers come in a range of sizes. You’ll generally pay more for a dehumidifier with two fan settings and for one with Ebac’s ‘Smart Control’ technology. Smart Control is designed to replace the normal humidistat by constantly monitoring the temperature as well as the humidity in your home to maintain a good humidity level, and, according to Ebac, saves you money while doing so.
An Ebac 12-litre dehumidifier will cost you between around £160 and £190. There’s also a 15-litre dehumidifier that costs about £149 and comes with two fan speeds. This might suit you if you want a dehumidifier for a small- to medium-sized home.
Ebac has dehumidifiers suited both to smaller and larger homes.
Ebac’s 18-litre dehumidifiers will set you back by between around £150 and £270. More expensive Ebac 18-litre dehumidifiers are more likely to come with Smart Control technology and an LED control panel.
If you want a dehumidifier to work in a large home, you might want to consider one of Ebac’s 21-litre or 25-litre dehumidifiers.
Ebac’s 21-litre dehumidifiers cost between £209 and £299, and all have Ebac’s Smart Control technology and two fan settings. Pricier dehumidifiers have a few extra fancy features, such as LED controls or a more stylish design. Ebac’s 25-litre dehumidifier will cost you between £300 and £330. It comes in blonde oak, mahogany or silver and steel - this model's price typically depends on its colour.
Click on the links to individual reviews below to discover how well each model fared in our tough tests.
- Ebac Amazon DE64WH (15 litres)
- Ebac 2650e (18 litres)
- Ebac Powerdri (18 litres)
- Ebac Powerpac 18 DH700WG (18 litres)
- Ebac 3850e (21 litres)
- Ebac 6200 (25 litres)
EcoAir dehumidifiers
Want to quickly find out how EcoAir dehumidifiers cope in our tough tests? Head to our EcoAir dehumidifier reviews.
EcoAir has a wider range of desiccant dehumidifiers than other dehumidifier brands, and offers 7-litre, 8-litre and 10-litre models. You’ll pay between £150 and £200 for an EcoAir desiccant dehumidifier, and more for the larger-capacity option as it’s designed to pull more water from the air than the others.
Click on the individual links below to head to our EcoAir desiccant dehumidifier reviews to find out whether they're any good.
- EcoAir DD122 Simple (7 litres)
- EcoAir DD122FW MK5 Classic (7 litres)
- EcoAir DD3 Classic (10 litres)
If you're looking for a refrigerant dehumidifier, EcoAir also has some options for you to choose from. The EcoAir DC12 is the cheapest, costing around £130, but still comes with LED controls, two fan speeds and a humidistat. The EcoAir DCW10 costs around £185 and can be mounted to a wall, while the EcoAir DC202 costs around £220 and comes with technology that’s designed to purify the air as well as manage humidity levels.
Check out our EcoAir DC12 review to see whether it joins our Best Buy dehumidifiers.
Meaco dehumidifiers
Meaco has a range of dehumidifiers to suit both smaller and larger homes - check out our Meaco dehumidifier reviews to see whether one of them could be the perfect choice for you.
If you're looking for a model for a smaller home, Meaco currently has two 10-litre refrigerant dehumidifiers – the Meaco 10L Basic, which costs about £110, and the Meaco 10L Small Home, at £120. The only noticeable difference between the two is that the Meaco 10L Small Home comes with an electronic humidistat, as opposed to a rotary control.
For around £160, you could also consider the Meaco 12L Low Energy Platinum. Meaco claims that this model uses less electricity, so will save you more money over time than other dehumidifiers. You can find out if this is true by scrolling down and clicking on the Meaco 12L Low Energy Platinum link to read our full review.
You can spend between around £110 and £235 on a Meaco dehumidifier.
If you’re looking for a dehumidifier for a larger home, you might want to consider either the Meaco 20L or the Meaco 20L Low Energy dehumidifiers.
The Meaco 20L dehumidifier costs around £180 and comes with an electronic control, two fan speeds and a timer. The Meaco 20L Low Energy costs around £235 but comes with ‘control logic’ technology, which, Meaco claims, will save electricity. Click the Meaco 20L Low Energy link, below, to discover what our lab tests revealed.
Meaco says its 25L Low Energy Dehumididryer (£255) is a viable alternative to a tumble dryer, and that it's the first dehumidifier to use an energy-efficient DC motor. It also has four fan levels and an ioniser, which, Meaco claims, cleans the air.
If you're looking for a dehumidifier for a colder environment, such as an unheated garage, you might be interested in the Meaco DD8L, a desiccant dehumidifier designed to work better in colder conditions and lower humidities than refrigerant types. The Meaco DD8L costs around £185, and Meaco claims it can extract eight litres of water over 24 hours.
Click on the links below to read our expert Meaco dehumidifier reviews - could one of them be the right choice for your home?
Meaco refrigerant dehumidifiers
- Meaco 10L Small Home (10 litres)
- Meaco 12L Low Energy Platinum (12 litres)
- Meaco 20L Low Energy (20 litres)
- Meaco 25L Low Energy Dehumididryer (25 litres)
Meaco desiccant dehumidifiers
- Meaco DD8L (8 litres)
- Meaco DD8L Zambezi (8 litres)
Best Buy-rated dehumidifiers
We’ve tested, rated and reviewed more than 30 dehumidifiers to help you pick the best model for you. We’ve found that the best dehumidifiers are superb at quickly drying out the air either at room temperature or in a colder environment, as well as being easy to use and energy efficient. The worst, however, will take much longer to do the same job.
Head straight to our Best Buy dehumidifiers to avoid picking up a dud.