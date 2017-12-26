Top Three Dehumidifiers
By Manette Kaisershot
A good dehumidifier isn't cheap, so you want to make sure that you are getting one that will help tackle high humidity in your home.
Dehumidifiers may be pricey, but they're worth it when you no longer have to battle wet windows and walls, damp air and black spots of mould everywhere. A dehumidifier can also help with excess moisture as a result of drying clothes indoors in the winter.
However, not every dehumidifier is up to the job. Which is where our independent, expert dehumidifier tests come in.
Here you will find:
- Three of our top dehumidifier recommendations
- One dehumidifier you should avoid
- Some of the things you need to consider when shopping for your dehumidifier
Top three dehumidifiers to buy in 2017
A great dehumidifier will work both at warmer and cooler temperatures. It won't guzzle energy, so you can leave it on and won't have to worry about your energy bill sky rocketing.
A really great dehumidfier will also be easy to use, not too noisy and have handy features such as a clothes-drying function and an auto-setting.
These three dehumidifiers aced our tests and are well worth buying.
- Water extraction:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy efficiency:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed extraction (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Actual water tank volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Clothes drying:
- Member exclusive
We test each dehumidifier to see how much energy it uses, as well as how good it is at tackling humidity. This is far and above our highest scoring dehumidifier for many reasons, but most crucially because it is top notch at extracting humidity from your home. Sign up or log in to find out more about this dehumidifiying master.
- Water extraction:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy efficiency:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed extraction (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Actual water tank volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Clothes drying:
- Member exclusive
This dehumidifier is smaller and lighter than many of the dehumidifiers we've tested, but is it any good at sucking out moisture? The water tank is on the small side, but you may not mind emptying it out regularly as long as it works quickly and quietly. So does it? Log in to find out how this dehumidifier fared in our test lab.
- Water extraction:
- 5 out of 5
- Noise:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy efficiency:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed extraction (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Actual water tank volume (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Clothes drying:
- Member exclusive
With a large 20-litre -extraction claim, this dehumidifier might be just the machine for the job if you have a large space that suffers from damp and condensation. We test dehumidifiers to see how much water they can suck from the air, as well as how much energy they use while doing it. Read our review to see if this dehumidifier lives up to the manufacturer's claims.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.
And here's one dehumidifier to avoid
There's no point in forking out for a dehumidifier only to find out when you get it home that it doesn't help your damp problem.
There are different types of dehumidifiers for different jobs, so you'll want to make sure that you get the right kind. Keep scrolling for more advice on this.
The dehumidifier below is one to steer clear of, no matter which kind of dehumidifier you need for your damp problem. This dehumidifier didn't impress us when working at room temperature, didn't really work at low temperature and was noisy to boot.
Dimplex DXDH10N
- Water extraction:
- Member exclusive
- Noise:
- Member exclusive
- Energy efficiency:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Refrigerant
- Claimed extraction (litres):
- 10
- Actual water tank volume (litres):
- 2.26
- Clothes drying:
- No
This is one of those dehumidifiers that work best at room temperature, and even then it's nothing to write home about. It really struggles to dry the air if it's chilly, and it's also noisy - which means you'll have to put up with a fair amount of racket for very little improvement in moisture levels. In additon some models are subject to a fire-risk safety alert issued by the manufacturer. The safety alert concerns versions of the machine that were made between January 2015 and June 2015, and it covers serial numbers starting in 501 to 522. Models made before or after this date are not affected by the alert. Call Dimplex on 0800 028 5386 for more information or to arrange for a replacement.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.
What kind of dehumidifier do I need?
This is a question you should consider before shopping for your dehumidifier. You will need to understand the differences before figuring out which type will suit you best. Here are some things to consider:
Desiccant vs refrigerant dehumidifiers
- If you will be using your dehumidifier at cool temperatures (below 21°C or room temperature), then a desiccant model will be the best for you.
- If your home is normally at room temperature (21°C), you will want a refrigerant (or sometimes called compressor) dehumidifier.
- Most dehumidifiers won't work at freezing or close to freezing temperatures.
Extraction rate
- The extraction rates that manufacturers claim are usually based on testing in a hot and humid environment. So do not expect your dehumidifier to extract what the manufacturer claims.
- However, the extraction rate can help you determine what dehumidifier you need for the space you want to dry out. Generally, the bigger the area, the higher the extraction rate needed.
Noise
- Dehumidifiers are noisy machines, there is no getting around this.
- If you intend to run it at night look for a dehumidifier with a 'night mode' or a 'silent mode'.
For more tips and insight into the cryptic world of dehumidifiers, check out our guide on how to buy the best dehumidifier.