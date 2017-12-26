The Which? top choice Desktop PC of the month
By Jack Turner
If you're short of time and don't want to browse all our Desktop PC reviews, we've selected a couple of fantastic models from our latest tests, including a budget model for those after a bargain.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The all-in-one PC may have taken the mantel from the humble desktop PC these days as the home computer of choice. However, while an all-in-one PC might be convenient, it won't be as flexible as a desktop PC - you're unlikely to be able to adapt it or make changes, and of course you can choose your own monitor. Picking a desktop PC makes for a much more flexible experience, and can be cheaper, too.
We've picked a great desktop PC from our recent testing, a great all-rounder that is powerful, and has plenty of ports to accommodate your peripherals.
If you're after something a bit more budget, we've also picked out a great choice for those want a decent desktop PC experience but also don't want to spend too much.
Want to browse our desktop PC reviews? Our desktop PC review page has the details on all of our top-rated models.
Which? Top Desktop PC of the month
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 4 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
A desktop PC, speaker hybrid, this computer is certainly unique, and yet it isn't simply a gimmick. What you get here is a fantastic desktop PC that is easy to use and packs plenty of power.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 5 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
A decent choice for a budget desktop PC, this model comes with 8GB of Ram, and an i3 processor. 2TB of storage space means that there's plenty of room for saving files.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the Desktops PCs in our table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
The latest desktop PCs put to the test
The two desktops above are just a sample of the models we've tested to date. Each model is examined by our experts, so we know exactly what to look for, and what makes a desktop PC (as well as a terrible one). We pay close attention to the following:
Head to our desktop PCs review page to see the latest releases from big-name brands such as Apple, Lenovo and Samsung.