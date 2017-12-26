Top 5 best Desktop PCs
By Jack Turner
We round-up our best scoring Desktop PCs, from wallet-pleasing entry level models, to more expensive options busting with the latest tech.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best desktop PC for you
A decent desktop PC can make those daily computing tasks a breeze. No more watching that pesky Windows egg timer slowly tick down, or drumming your fingers impatiently on the desk. Our Best Buys suit a range of budgets, but all are quick enough for the average user, so you won't be hanging around.
Top 5 desktop PCs for 2017
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 5 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
Our highest scoring desktop PC doesn't break the bank, but is a nippy machine that is a great choice for the everday user.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 5 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
With a dedicated, high end graphics card, this PC might be overkill for some, but for those looking to do a bit more than general office tasks, this model is well worth considering.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 5 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
A diminutive frame should not give the impression that this desktop PC can't pull its weight. An i3 processor gives it the required speed to comfortably deal with most daily tasks.
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 5 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
There is plenty of power here, thanks to a current generation i5 processor and dedicated AMD Radeon graphics card, as well as a USB-C port. A good choice for demanding users.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy:
- 4 out of 5
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
One of the largest desktop PCs we've tested, this will not sit subtely on your desk, but the lastest generation i5 processor and 3TB hard drive could prove tempting.
We test desktop PCs more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When we're testing desktop PCs at the Which? lab, we make sure that the tests we're running represent the sort of things you'll be doing with your new PC. So whilst we do the things you've expect, such as benchmarking tests to check how powerful these machines are, we also record how long it takes to boot up, or transfer data from a USB - tasks that we all do everyday.
To discover the benefits take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our online content.