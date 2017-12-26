Top five best cheap dishwashers
By Hannah Walsh
Bag a bargain dishwasher with our pick of the best cheap models we've tested, including a Best Buy for less than £200.
A dishwasher is a big purchase, particularly if the old one suddenly needs replacing or you’re installing a whole new kitchen. The good news is that we’ve found Best Buy dishwashers for all budgets, whether you’re looking for a freestanding, fully-integrated, full size or slimline model. But we've also found plenty of cheap models that will leave your dishes dirty, and are difficult to use. Here we take a look at the best budget machines from our tests, and what features to keep an eye out for.
We put all dishwashers through the same barrage of tests, including pitting them against dried on foods, such as milk, tea, eggs, oats and spinach. Our testing has found that price is no indicator of quality – in fact, our most expensive Don’t Buy dishwasher costs £800 while our cheapest Best Buy dishwasher will set you back less than £200.
It's perfectly possible to pick up a great, affordable dishwasher that gets the basics of cleaning and drying right. You may need to compromise on features or program options, though.
Best cheap freestanding dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This freestanding dishwasher does a great job of getting grubby dishes clean and leaves plastics nice and dry. Is it the budget option for you?
Best cheap fully integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher deals with sticky foods such as egg and spinach with ease, and leaves glasses sparkling. Could this be the integrated dishwasher fit into your kitchen?
Best cheap semi-integrated dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher is designed to be incorporate into a built-in kitchen. It cleans well, doesn’t leave watermarks, and its drying cannot be faulted.
Best cheap full-size dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher is budget friendly, and kind to your utility bills. Will this full size dishwasher be the perfect pick?
Best cheap slimline dishwasher
- Cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This model may be slimline, but it can wash up to 10 place settings in one go. It passed our cleaning tests with flying colours.
And here are three dishwashers to avoid
There are some great dishwasher bargains to be had, but we’ve also found plenty of cheap options that simply aren’t worth the money. These models will leave you stuck at the sink rewashing grubby crockery and cutlery by hand, or reaching for a tea towel when unloading wet dishes. These difficult to use Don’t Buy dishwashers are best avoided.
Cheap Don't Buy dishwashers
- Cleaning:
- 3 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This dishwasher's cleaning is mediocre and it leaves dishes quite wet. It’s noisy, and isn’t the easiest model to use either. Make sure you avoid this model.
- Cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
This integrated dishwasher fails dismally when it comes to cleaning. So, despite the fact that it dries well and is economical to run, it's just not good enough for us to recommend.
- Cleaning:
- 1 out of 5
- Drying - plates & cutlery:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Type:
- Place settings:
A dishwasher that can hold 12 place settings but failed to impress us when it came to cleaning, so we marked it a Don’t Buy.
What features and programs do I need?
While a lot of cheap dishwashers will have less features and programs than pricier models, that doesn’t mean you will necessarily be missing out completely. Decide which of the features below are the most important to you before browsing our reviews. The right features will help a dishwasher fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, without feeling like a waste of money.
Adjustable upper racks Height adjustable upper racks will give your dishwasher more versatility, letting you fit in large plates or platters and long stemmed wine glasses. Most full size dishwashers will let lower or raise the height.
Delay start More than 80% of the dishwashers we’ve tested come with a delay start option, so you should be able to pick a model with this regardless of your budget. It allows you to set the dishwasher hours before you want the wash program to start.
Child-safety lock This is a reasonably common, but important, feature that prevents unwanted changes being made to settings while the dishwasher is in use. A good option for those with children or grandchildren in the house.
Anti-flood protection This prevents flooding if something should go wrong. 'Float switches' detect water in the base of the machine and stop it from filling further, while an 'aqua stop' prevents flooding if the hose that fills the dishwasher spills or leaks.
Sensor wash or fuzzy logic This measures how dirty the dishes in the machine are, and adjusts the temperature and length of the wash accordingly. It’s more common on expensive models, but some cheaper models will come with an option for this program.
Built-in wi-fi This is a relatively new feature, and lets you control your dishwasher via an app or link it in with other appliances in your house. It’s a feature mostly found on more expensive machines at the moment, but it would be worth keeping an eye out for machines in the sale if this sounds like a must-have feature for you.