Top five best integrated dishwashers

The top integrated dishwashers from our testing will fit nicely into your kitchen. They do a great job of leaving your dishes clean and dry, and your glasses looking gleaming – all without sending your utility bills rocketing.

But we’ve also found integrated models that were dreadful at dealing with our dirty dishes, and left them still smeared with stains or spattered with food residue. You'll need to watch out when unloading these Don’t Buy integrated dishwashers, as you could find yourself soaked from plastic containers still filled with puddles of dishwater.

The lowest scoring integrated dishwasher got just one star for cleaning

You can compare all the models we've tested by visited our dishwasher reviews. Or check out the best and the worst integrated dishwashers below.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.