Top three best slimline dishwashers

The slimline dishwashers recommended below have all gone through the same rigorous testing as full-sized models, so you can be sure that what they lack in capacity they make up for with the quality of their cleaning.

Slimline dishwashers are around 15cm thinner than the average full-sized model making them perfect for those that are short on space. They typically wash between 80 and 100 items of crockery and cutlery. The best from our tests will leave your dishes grime-free, your cutlery shining and your glasses gleaming.

But we've also found slimline models that will leave you with food smeared on or still wet dishes. It's not uncommon for slimline dishwashers to be even pricier than full-sized models, too, so picking the wrong model could be a pricey mistake.

You can compare all the models we've tested in our slimline and full-sized dishwasher reviews, or scroll down to see the three top scorers and one Don't Buy dishwasher you should steer clear of.

