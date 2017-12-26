John Lewis dishwashers rated

Which dishwasher brand?
John Lewis is a popular retailer, but does it produce top-notch dishwashers? Find out how John Lewis dishwashers perform in our testing and customer survey.
John Lewis own-brand dishwashers are manufactured by the Electrolux group, which also owns AEG. John Lewis's range includes full-sized and slimline machines that are either freestanding or fully integrated.
It really is a mixed bag when it comes to the John Lewis dishwashers we've tested - we've found a Best Buy but also a machine that scored a measly two stars out of five for cleaning, and left dishes so dirty we had no choice but to label it a Don't Buy. If you simply want to see the results for individual dishwashers, head over to our full John Lewis dishwasher reviews.
In the table below, we reveal everything you need to know about John Lewis dishwashers, including the average score in our reviews, and what owners think of the brand.
|Should I buy a John Lewis dishwasher?
Table notes
How much do John Lewis dishwasher cost?
John Lewis dishwashers are at the cheaper end of the market, and all cost less than £400. You'll need to check out our full reviews to find out whether these dishwashers are a bargain, or will soon end up at the dump.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly dishwasher, then head over to our top five cheap dishwashers guide to find out which models impress.