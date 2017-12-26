John Lewis dishwashers rated

John Lewis own-brand dishwashers are manufactured by the Electrolux group, which also owns AEG. John Lewis's range includes full-sized and slimline machines that are either freestanding or fully integrated.

It really is a mixed bag when it comes to the John Lewis dishwashers we've tested - we've found a Best Buy but also a machine that scored a measly two stars out of five for cleaning, and left dishes so dirty we had no choice but to label it a Don't Buy. If you simply want to see the results for individual dishwashers, head over to our full John Lewis dishwasher reviews.

In the table below, we reveal everything you need to know about John Lewis dishwashers, including the average score in our reviews, and what owners think of the brand.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.