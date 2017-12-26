Which dishwasher brand?
Most reliable dishwasher brands
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 2 of 12
We reveal the most and least reliable dishwasher brands, based on the experiences of thousands of dishwasher owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We survey thousands of dishwasher owners to find out which brands are most prone to breaking down and developing faults. Not cleaning or draining properly, and pipes getting blocked are some of the most common faults that owners experience with their dishwashers.
You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a dishwasher brand with a five-star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand, based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
Once you've discovered the best brand for you, head to our dishwasher reviews to compare models.
|Which dishwasher brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability star rating
|Reliability score
|88%
|86%
|85%
|85%
|85%
|81%
|79%
|78%
|77%
|76%
|
Table notes
Ratings are based on a Which? member survey of 2,304 dishwasher owners in October 2017. Reliability star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares with other dishwasher brands. Table correct as of December 2017.
Sample sizes: AEG 70, Beko 121, Bosch 1,041, Hotpoint 63, Indesit 38, John Lewis 31, Miele 240, Neff 221, Siemens 203, Zanussi 54.
KeyMember Content
Which dishwasher brand stays fault-free the longest?
You've told us that when you buy a dishwasher, you think it should last at least 10 years before developing a fault. But our graphic below, available to Which? members, shows the dishwasher brands that stay fault-free the longest.
Please note that, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How dishwasher brands compare
Dishwashers are a generally reliable product, with an overall reliability score of 84%. But there's still a clear difference between the best and worst brands – while six brands score 80% or more for reliability, other big names aren't so reliable.
Mid-priced dishwashers seem to be a popular purchase, with an average purchase price of around £400 according to dishwasher owners who responded to our survey.
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of dishwashers with problems per brand in our customer survey. The results are weighted so that more-serious problems are reflected more heavily in the score, and we adjust the scores to account for the age of the dishwasher, so that older models don't exert an unfair influence.
Our star ratings in the table show each dishwasher brand’s reliability, for an at-a-glance look at how the dishwasher brands compare.
Common dishwasher problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their dishwashers, the following faults were the most commonly reported:
- 18% cleaning
- 15% draining
- 11% blocked pipe
- 10% poor drying
- 7% cutlery container or basket is broken
- 7% small water leak
- 7% spray arm not working properly.
Dishwasher repairs
We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your dishwasher, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with dishwashers and other home appliances.
A cracked spray arm that’s causing the dishwasher to not clean properly
Repairers’ advice: repairers were most likely to recommend getting a professional to fix it. One said: 'It’s easy to damage the replacement part if you don’t know what you're doing,' and others also stressed the importance of doing the job correctly.
Cost of professional repair: around £65.
Our advice: check the instruction manual – it should explain how to fit a new spray arm yourself. If not, get a repairer in.
Broken glass blocking the pump, so the dishwasher doesn’t drain properly
Repairers’ advice: getting it fixed professionally was recommended by more repairers than replacing it or doing it yourself. ‘If it’s not done correctly, it could cause more damage to the dishwasher,’ said one repairer.
Cost of professional repair: around £55.
Our advice: you might be able to see and easily remove the glass causing the blockage by lifting the main large filter under the bottom spray arm. If you can’t see any blockage or can’t get it out, call a repairer.
An electrical fault with the door switch, so the dishwasher won’t turn on even when the door is closed
Repairers’ advice: slightly more repairers advised getting it fixed professionally than replacing the entire machine. ‘Securing the door is important, so brand new door locks would be the best option,’ said one who was in favour of replacement.
Cost of professional repair: around £70.
Our advice: consider a replacement if the machine is old – otherwise, get a repairer to fix it.
Dishwasher reviews you can trust
Dishwashers may all look similar, but how do you know if the one you're thinking of buying will do a good job of getting your dishes sparkling and leaving them dry? We challenge every dishwasher with crockery caked in difficult-to-remove food, such as spinach, oats and milk, and we assess every machine for how easy it is to programme and use. You can be sure that a machine recommended by us will take the hassle out of washing up.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare dishwashers and find the best machine for you using our full dishwasher reviews.