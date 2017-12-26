Most reliable dishwasher brands

We survey thousands of dishwasher owners to find out which brands are most prone to breaking down and developing faults. Not cleaning or draining properly, and pipes getting blocked are some of the most common faults that owners experience with their dishwashers.

You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a dishwasher brand with a five-star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand, based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.

