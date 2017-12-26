Which dishwasher brand?
Top 10 dishwasher brands for 2018
By Yvette Fletcher
Article 1 of 12
Discover the best and worst dishwasher brands, according to our independent test lab reviews and survey of thousands of dishwasher owners.
We've surveyed thousands of Which? members about their dishwashers, to find out which brands impress when you install them at home. Our tough tests have uncovered plenty of Best Buy machines that will leave your crockery and cutlery spotless, but we've also found some that fail to shift grime, leave your dishes dripping wet and guzzle water and energy.
Below, we share what we’ve learnt about the big dishwasher brands – such as Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit and Miele – to bring you the top dishwasher brands of 2018. Discover the brands that should give you unrivalled cleaning over a number of years, and those that could prove a costly waste of money.
Dishwasher brands rated
We've brought together all our know-how about each dishwasher brand, including average test scores and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see at a glance which brands are best. For each brand we reveal:
- Average test score How each brand's dishwashers have performed in our testing, with an average score for models tested between 2010 and 2017.
- Reliability We ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their dishwasher, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise it is that a dishwasher from this brand will let you down.
- How owners rate it How satisfied owners are with their brand of dishwasher, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict We tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
All the well-known dishwasher brands are featured in our table, so if you fancy splashing out on a new Miele or Bosch dishwasher, you can find out first what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
|Top 10 dishwasher brands
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand %
|Should I buy it?
|82%
|90%
|With 12 Best Buys, this brand's dishwashers tend to excel in our tests. It's very well regarded by Which? members, too, scoring highly in both our reliability and customer satisfaction surveys. This brand is pricier than some rivals, but these results show that it is a worthwhile investment.
|72%
|83%
|This brand has a great track record of producing machines that clean and dry well, and has a good reputation with Which? members. Not all of its models earn top marks for noise or convenience, though. So it's worth exploring this brand's reviews to find the right model for your needs.
|78%
|78%
|Definitely worth your consideration. Its full-sized dishwashers tend to do very well in our tests, with many scoring highly for energy use. The brand's good reliability score means its dishwashers are less likely to develop faults.
|73%
|74%
|We've found dishwashers from this brand that performed well in our tests, but this isn't true of all of its dishwashers. It has an inconsistent track record, so we'd recommend you consider finding out which models are Best Buys.
|64%
|69%
|Dishwashers from this brand don't tend to earn the highest scores in our tests, but Which? members consider this brand a decent option – it earned a respectable customer satisfaction score. However, its reliability score is about average.
|52%
|69%
|Dishwashers from this brand really vary in quality - we've found some Best Buys, but we've also uncovered three Don't Buys. If you're in the market for a dishwasher from this brand, we suggest you consider the models we've reviewed to make sure you're getting one of the good ones.
|M
|68%
|69%
|Models from this brand generally do an OK job in our tests, with some machines that are particularly good at leaving dishes sparkling clean and dry. It managed a middling reliability score.
|M
|57%
|67%
|Which? members consider this to be a decent brand, but we've found that it's a mixed bag when it comes to dishwasher performance. It also scored the second-lowest for reliability in our survey and we've found one Don't Buy.
|66%
|59%
|Some dishwashers from this brand are brilliant, while others are mediocre. Customers don't rate the brand particularly highly, and it was only one place from the bottom of the table for reliability.
|69%
|59%
|Not a brand favoured by Which? members for reliability – it earned the lowest reliability score. Test scores between its individual models vary quite a lot – some score highly while others fail to impress.
|
Table notes
Reliability and owners' ratings are based on an October 2017 survey of 2,304 Which? members who own dishwashers. The average test score is a result of all models tested between 2010 and 2017.
Choosing the best dishwasher brand
Thousands of Which? members have told us how happy they are (or not) with their brand of dishwasher, including owners of Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, John Lewis, Miele and Zanussi dishwashers. And we've found big differences between the best and the worst brands.
The top dishwasher brand of 2018 gets a fantastic customer score of 90%, plus four stars for reliability. It also has an impressive number of Best Buys to its name too. It's the dishwasher brand that has the highest customer satisfaction, and owners are more likely to recommend it than any other dishwasher brand.
By contrast, the two lowest-scoring brands scored just 59% for customer satisfaction, and only three stars out of five for reliability. One of the brands has the second-lowest average price - but this won't matter when it develops a fault after just a couple of years.
Which? Best Buy dishwashers
More top dishwasher buying tips
Picking the right dishwasher for you comes down to your budget, the size of your kitchen, and the capacity and features you want. You'll also need to decide whether you want a semi-integrated or fully integrated dishwasher that's built into your kitchen, or one that's freestanding.
If you want a helping hand deciding on the dishwasher that will slot perfectly in to your lifestyle, then we can help. Head over to our how to buy the best dishwasher guide, for explanation of the key features plus a handy buying video and interactive choosing tool.