How to buy the best drill

Which features do I need?

What voltage?

While a higher voltage doesn’t always translate to a higher torque and more effective drilling, a high-powered drill will tend to be more suitable if you're planning a lot of heavy-duty DIY work.

If you are doing light, indoor DIY work, such as putting up curtain poles or constructing flat-pack furniture, a good low-power drill will be perfectly capable. But if your work extends out into your garden, you’ll need more power to be able to handle harder materials such as concrete fence posts and paving slabs.

Battery capacity

Good battery power is essential for cordless drills, as it's the difference between an efficient day's work and a tool that runs out of steam before you've finished the job. A long charge time doesn't always mean a long life, either, so look for a battery that has a short charge time and a long life for the best of both worlds.

Drill battery capacities are measured in Ah (Amp hours) - generally the more Ah a battery has, the longer its charge will last.

A high-capacity battery normally comes as a premium, warranting a higher price. That’s why we test all drills for their battery performance - so make sure you spend your money wisely and check out our drill reviews before buying.

Chuck size

Most cordless drills have a chuck size of either 10mm (3/8 inch) or 13mm (1/2 inch).

A 10mm chuck will be able to handle most jobs, although might not be able to fit larger drill bits for wider holes.

A 13mm chuck, which tends to come as standard for combination drills, will accommodate larger bits, so you'll have a wider range of hole size options.

Maximum torque and torque settings

The maximum torque is the maximum rotary turning force of the drill, which can be important if you will be drilling into tough materials such as masonry - for which you should consider a combination drill, with the extra force of a hammer-action function.

Torque settings are most important when it comes to screwdriving, as putting too much power into the screw can either strip the screw head. Getting it just right - so that each screw sits flush with the surface - can be tricky, but some drills are easier to control at a slow speed than others.