Top three drones

Drones are becoming a common sight in UK skies, and there are plenty to choose from if you want in on the quad-propeller action.

We've tested drones that cost from around £200 up to £1,200, so it’s important to know if the expensive drone you’ve been eyeing up online is worth the price - or if it’s a flimsy cash-in hoping to capitalise on the drone craze.

We’ve picked three that are a breeze to fly, capture incredible images and feel durable enough to survive a few knocks. We’ve also found three that are about as much use as a paper plane, so you know which to steer clear off.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.