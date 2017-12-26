DSLR camera settings explained

Typically, if you’re upgrading from a point-and-shoot camera or approaching photography as a beginner, DSLR camera symbols can be a bit of a mystery. If you don’t know what they mean, you’re probably not using the camera to its full capacity or getting the best-quality photos.

The best part? DSLR camera symbols are mostly universal, so once you've figured them out you can be confident that you’ll have no trouble navigating the settings or controls on any DSLR camera that you pick up and use.

Our DSLR camera symbols guide will make sure you’re using the right settings for the job, whether that’s snapping action shots or creating a time-lapse photo. Click on the symbols below to jump to the explanation of each one and what it's for.

