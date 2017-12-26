Top five DSLR cameras
By Ryan Shaw
We rate the best DSLR and CSCs tested at Which? All selected cameras deliver first-rate photo and video quality, and are simple to use.
The best DSLR and CSC for you
We’ve rounded up the best DSLR and Compact System Cameras offering top photo quality, pin-sharp video footage and excellent ease-of-use. Whether you’re looking for the most premium camera possible or are shopping on a budget, you’ll find a camera for you in the table below.
Best CSC & DSLR cameras
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Sensor size:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
An update to the best mirrorless camera we've ever tested, does this camera claim its predecessor's place on the throne? The previous model carved out a niche as a high-end videographer's tool, and we're anticipating this camera to follow suit. We take a closer look at this new model in our tests; read on for the full review.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Sensor size:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
With a deliberately retro body and traditional controls, this camera might just be the ultimate DSLR for lovers of classic-style cameras. Enthusiasts will love its fast performance, and it feels like a serious photographic tool. Does the picture quality match up, or are you paying a premium price to get that vintage glamour?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Sensor size:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This camera is a second-generation update, with enhanced video capabilities, a higher-resolution electronic viewfinder and an interesting multi-exposure 40Mp mode. Do these newer features make the camera a better compact system camera? We tested it to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Sensor size:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Billed as one of the most anticipated camera releases this year, this camera has a lot of hype to live up to. This full-frame sensor camera brings a raft of improvements and features, including high resolution and high speed. But does this camera live up to our lofty expectations? We tested it to find out - read on four our full results.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light image quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Sensor size:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Tested Lens:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Touted as the lightest DSLR available, this camera is designed to be easy for beginners to pick up and use, without the traditional size and bulk of a DSLR. While it may have a fast shutter speed and very good image stabilisation, what is the image quality like? Read our full review to find out.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of November 2017.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year. We put every model from brands such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take great shots which ones will give you blurred lines and red eyes.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap, can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy the camera is to use.