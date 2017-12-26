Most reliable DSLR camera brands

Every year, we survey thousands of people to find out which DSLR camera brands cause you the most problems and which build their cameras to last, so we can highlight the best and worst DSLR brands. The brands with the fewest faults get the best reliability scores.

A DSLR camera is a fantastic piece of kit, made up of electronics and optics. But it has lots of moving parts, which can increase the risk of something going wrong with your camera. Our reliability survey ensures that you can choose a DSLR camera that won't leave you wanting.

We report on five DSLR camera brands, including big brands such as Canon, Nikon, and Sony, so you can identify how they compare brand-to-brand. Below, we've also collated data for reliability ratings over a five year life span. DSLR cameras are very reliable, with a higher average reliability rating over five years than compared to either compact or bridge cameras.

If you're looking for DSLR camera around a specific price point, please see our extensive DSLR camera reviews.