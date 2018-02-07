Top five DSLR camera brands for 2018

A DSLR camera is a big investment – you’re not just buying a camera, but investing in a system of lenses and accessories that you might be using for many years to come. The good news is that most DSLR camera brands are pretty reliable.

Our annual reliability survey shines a light on the most dependable brands, including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony. Combined with our rigorous lab tests, this means we can recommend the best DSLR camera for you to buy and bring you our in-depth DSLR camera reviews.

For each brand we'll tell you its average test score, how reliable it is and how other owners rate it, plus we provide an overall verdict. We have ratings for all the major DSLR brands, including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Pentax and Sony.

Below you can see the differences between the best and worst DSLR camera brands.