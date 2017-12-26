Dyson Hot and Cool fan heaters – Are they worth it?

We’ve tested both the Dyson AM05 and AM09 fan heaters to see if their eye-watering price tags are justified, or whether a cheaper model will do a better job of warming your cockles. Read on to discover what you get with a Dyson fan heater, and what your alternatives are.

The Dyson AM05 and AM09 fan heaters share some similarities. For instance, they both have an oscillating function - meaning you can set them to rotate to help warm up the whole of the room, instead of blowing air in just one direction.

The thermostat can be set from 0-37°C on each model in 1°C steps. They also come with a remote control, which you can magnetically attach to the body of the heater, for controlling all the heater functions.

There are some differences between them, though:

The Dyson Hot and Cool AM09, unlike the AM05, lets you choose narrow- as well as wide-angle blowing. So you can choose whether you want a more powerful jet of air in a focused direction – while you watch the TV, for instance – or a wider distribution of warm air to heat up an entire room.

The Dyson AM09 also has a timer that you can use to programme the heater to turn itself off. You can do this in 15-minute steps up until one hour, and then in one-hour steps – up to a maximum of nine hours.

Scroll down to see the table below and find out if great heating is the result of all of this functionality – or whether you’re better off with a cheaper, alternative model. If you just want to see which electric heaters excel in our tests, head to our Best Buy electric heaters.