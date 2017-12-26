Dyson Hot and Cool fan heaters – Are they worth it?
By Oli McKean
The Dyson Hot and Cool fan heaters cost a pretty penny, but are they a worthwhile investment? We’ve tested the Dyson Hot and Cool AM05 and AM09 fan heaters to find out.
We’ve tested both the Dyson AM05 and AM09 fan heaters to see if their eye-watering price tags are justified, or whether a cheaper model will do a better job of warming your cockles. Read on to discover what you get with a Dyson fan heater, and what your alternatives are.
The Dyson AM05 and AM09 fan heaters share some similarities. For instance, they both have an oscillating function - meaning you can set them to rotate to help warm up the whole of the room, instead of blowing air in just one direction.
The thermostat can be set from 0-37°C on each model in 1°C steps. They also come with a remote control, which you can magnetically attach to the body of the heater, for controlling all the heater functions.
There are some differences between them, though:
- The Dyson Hot and Cool AM09, unlike the AM05, lets you choose narrow- as well as wide-angle blowing. So you can choose whether you want a more powerful jet of air in a focused direction – while you watch the TV, for instance – or a wider distribution of warm air to heat up an entire room.
- The Dyson AM09 also has a timer that you can use to programme the heater to turn itself off. You can do this in 15-minute steps up until one hour, and then in one-hour steps – up to a maximum of nine hours.
Scroll down to see the table below and find out if great heating is the result of all of this functionality – or whether you’re better off with a cheaper, alternative model. If you just want to see which electric heaters excel in our tests, head to our Best Buy electric heaters.
Dyson Hot and Cold AM09 vs AM05
Dyson Hot and Cool AM09
- Heating time:
- Energy use:
- Temperature stability:
- Ease of use:
- Noise:
- Stability :
- Type:
- Electric fan
- Claimed power (watts):
- 2000
- Actual power (watts):
- 1940
- Weight (kg):
- 2.81
- Size (length x height x depth in centimetres):
- 20x60x20
- Cord length (cm):
- 180
- Timer:
- Yes
- Heat settings:
- 1
- Remote control:
- Yes
- Wall mountable:
- No
- Cool air setting:
- Yes
If you're interested in buying an electric heater, it's likely that you'll have come across the Dyson Hot and Cool AM09. The price tag might take your breath away, but are its heating results equally breathtaking? It has a stylish and interesting design, and it has several features and functions designed to make it easier to use and better at heating, but our review takes this electric heater back to the basics to find out whether it's actually any good.
Dyson Hot and Cool AM05
- Heating time:
- Energy use:
- Temperature stability:
- Ease of use:
- Noise:
- Stability :
- Type:
- Electric fan
- Claimed power (watts):
- 2000
- Actual power (watts):
- 1866
- Weight (kg):
- 2.54
- Size (length x height x depth in centimetres):
- 21x58x21
- Cord length (cm):
- 181
- Timer:
- No
- Heat settings:
- 1
- Remote control:
- Yes
- Wall mountable:
- No
- Cool air setting:
- Yes
The Dyson Hot and Cool AM05 looks unlike any other portable heater we've seen - but the £350 price tag could be hard to justify when others cost just a fraction of the price. We tested the Hot and Cool oscillating fan heater to find out whether it's worth splashing out on. Read on to find out whether this portable electric heater wowed our experts in the test lab.
