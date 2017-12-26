Don't Buy electric shavers
Don’t Buy electric shavers won’t give you the closeness or comfort you need when shaving. We recommend you avoid them at all costs.
Separating the best from the worst electric shavers
Which? reviews electric shavers, including those from leading brands like Braun, Philips and Remington, to help you find the best. Our rigorous testing means we can recommend the models that will give you a close and comfortable shave, and advise you to avoid those that will miss hairs and irritate your skin.
- Every electric shaver we test undergoes 158 separate assessments, so you can see which models give the closest and most comfortable shave, which are easiest to use and clean, and which have the longest battery life.
- We give a Which? test score to every electric shaver we've tested, so you can easily see which are the best overall and which it would be wise to avoid.
- Our tests cover a range of prices, brands and types, so you're sure to find the best one to suit your needs.
Don't risk picking up a Don't Buy electric shaver and making shaving more of a chore than it already is. Instead, use our expert reviews to find a Best Buy that will give you a close and comfortable shave, and also be a doddle to use and clean.
