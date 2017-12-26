Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Best shops for buying electrical appliances

By Matt Clear

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We reveal the best and worst shops for buying electrical appliances, according to our survey of thousands of shoppers.

Our annual shopping survey is the UK’s biggest. The results can tell you which electrical appliance shops will give you the best experience, and which you’d be better off avoiding.

You can trust our ratings because they’re based on the opinions of hundreds of customers who have recently shopped there. 

Apple, Argos and Currys / PC World are among the big brands included in our survey. We also have results for phone shops, as well as supermarkets that sell electrical items, such as Asda and Tesco.

You can use our results to tell you pretty much everything you need to know about the experience of shopping in a store, including what its range of products is like, the standard of its customer service and more. So if you think you’ll want help deciding on your next purchase, check the customer service star ratings to make sure you shop somewhere with great staff.

The table below (currently in alphabetical order) is available to Which? members only. Members can log in to reveal our survey results and discover the best and worst electrical appliance shops. You can also read our expert analysis to find out more about our results.

If you’re not already a member, you can get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews by taking a Which? trial for £1

Electrical shops rated
Shop Range Products Service Store Pricing Customer Score
3 / Three Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Apple Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Argos Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Asda Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
B&M Home Store Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
B&Q Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Carphone Warehouse Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Currys PC World Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
EE Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Homebase Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
John Lewis Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Maplin Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Morrisons Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
O2 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Poundstretcher Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Richer Sounds Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Robert Dyas Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sainsbury's Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sony Centre Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Tesco Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Vodafone Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Table notes

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better.
Survey respondents rate shops on the following aspects:
Range: How wide the range of products is and whether products are in stock. Products:  Based on quality of products and how well they last. Service: Based on staff product knowledge, helpfulness, availability and after-sales service and returns. Store: Based on ease of finding products, tidiness of store, store environment, queuing time and how child-friendly the store is. Pricing: Based on value for money and special offers.
Customer score: Based on overall satisfaction with the shop as an electricals retailer and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend. Survey: 10,214 members of the UK public, January 2017.

 

If you’re not already a member, you can get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews by taking a Which? trial for £1

SHARE THIS PAGE
Which? works for you © Which? 2017