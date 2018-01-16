Extra Energy

Extra Energy is a relatively new UK energy provider. It launched in 2014 and has offered some of the cheapest fixed deals on the market.

Extra Energy is based in Birmingham and says its aim is to give customers a great deal for their energy. Plus it promises to use plain English in its dealings with customers.

Find out how Extra Energy's prices compare with the best deals on the market by using Which? Switch to compare gas and electricity tariffs.

Extra Energy customer score

Extra Energy came 29th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey.

Only Spark Energy and Npower are rated worse by their customers.

‘I am on a deal which is cheaper than before but I still do not understand it very well.’ Extra Energy customer

Extra Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of Extra Energy’s score from our latest survey.

Scroll down for the full Which? verdict on Extra Energy, including how it compares with other energy companies on complaints handling.

Find out how Extra Energy compares with other energy companies – click to see the full results of the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on Extra Energy

Extra Energy’s overall customer score of 49% is lower than the average (which is 55%). This is the second year in a row it has finished among the bottom three energy suppliers in our survey.

A third of Extra Energy’s customers say it’s poor at handling complaints – and they’d be right. It resolved fewer than half of the complaints it received on the same or next working day in the first half of 2017. The best firms manage 75% or more.

‘It took over a year to resolve my initial problem and during that time there was a complete lack of communication, I had to go to the Ombudsman and even then there were excessive delays.’ Extra Energy customer

A quarter of its customers also ranked its online customer service as poor. It offers neither live chat nor email contact. So customers have to phone to resolve queries.

Our snapshot investigation into energy companies customer waiting times found that Extra Energy took 2minutes 43 seconds on average to put us through to a human when we phoned customer services.

That’s more than 10 minutes faster than some (Eon took 14 minutes 18 seconds on average), but not as speedy as the four small energy suppliers which manged to pick up the phone to customers in less than a minute.

‘It was very exhausting, time-consuming and difficult to get hold of the correct people. Their telephone opening times are only within working hours.’ Extra Energy customer

Extra Energy does offer some cheap deals, though.

Pros: Offers some competitive tariffs

Cons: Poor at handling complaints

Extra Energy electricity sources

Extra Energy in the news

2016

July: industry watchdog Ofgem opened an investigation into whether Extra Energy had broken rules about billing, customer service and complaints handling. This investigation is still ongoing.

Don't pay your energy company more than you need to. Use Which? Switch to find the cheapest gas and electricity deals.